US believes missile inside Russia likely shot down Prigozhin's presumed plane, US officials say

A satellite image shows the area where the private jet linked to Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin crashed near Kuzhenkino, in the Tver region, Russia, August 24, 2023, in this handout picture. PLANET LABS PBC/Handout via REUTERS
Emergency specialists carry a body bag near wreckages of the private jet linked to Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin at the crash site in the Tver region, Russia, August 24, 2023. Kommersant Photo/Dmitry Lebedev via REUTERS
WASHINGTON - The United States believes a surface-to-air missile originating from inside Russia likely shot down the plane presumed to be carrying mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin on Wednesday, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter, stressed that the information was still preliminary and under review.

Russian air authorities have said Prigozhin, his right-handman Dmitry Utkin and eight other people were on the private plane that crashed with no survivors north of Moscow on Wednesday. REUTERS

