US beefs up Russia sanctions on Ukraine invasion anniversary

WASHINGTON – The United States on Friday announced sweeping sanctions aimed at increasing economic pain for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and sharpening efforts to crack down on Moscow’s ability to evade existing restrictions.

The new sanctions, which target banks, mining, the defence industry and other sectors, will hit “over 200 individuals and entities, including both Russian and third-country actors across Europe, Asia and the Middle East that are supporting Russia’s war effort”, the White House said.

“You will see, as time goes on, the continued erosion of the quality and capacity of the Russian economy,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on CNN on Thursday night.

Among those subject to new sanctions – which come on top of multiple layers of previous measures imposed over the last 12 months – will be “a dozen Russian financial institutions, in alignment with allies and partners, as well as Russian officials and proxy authorities illegitimately operating in Ukraine”.

The White House said it was hitting Russia’s defence and high-tech sectors, including a crackdown on efforts to evade existing sanctions.

The US Department of Commerce would be imposing export controls on nearly 90 Russian and third-country companies, including in China, “for engaging in sanction evasion and backfill activities in support of Russia’s defence sector”, the White House said.

Targeted companies will be banned from “purchasing items, such as semiconductors, whether made in the US or with certain US technology or software abroad”.

Also in the crosshairs for economic penalties is the Russian metals and mining sector.

“Today’s action will result in increased tariffs on more than 100 Russian metals, minerals and chemical products worth approximately US$2.8 billion (S$3.76 billion) to Russia. It will also significantly increase costs for aluminium that was smelted or cast in Russia to enter the US market,” the White House said.

The measure will “counter harm” that has been caused to US producers by Russia’s invasion, the White House said.

It added that the latest measures against Russia were rolled out “in coordination with G-7 partners and allies”.