US appeals WTO ruling on its multi-billion-dollar tariffs on China

GENEVA (REUTERS) - The United States lodged an appeal on Monday (Oct 26) against a World Trade Organisation ruling last month that found US tariffs imposed on China in 2018 breached global trade rules, a WTO official said.

A three-person panel ruled that Washington had not justified why the tariffs imposed after a Section 301 investigation against China were a justifiable exception to its obligations.

The US delegation, in a speech seen by Reuters announcing its appeal, said that the panel report "reflects a major, missed opportunity for the WTO to begin to address the most serious problem faced by every member that seeks a balanced and fair world trading system, namely, aggressive, state policies that seek to dominate broad industrial sectors."