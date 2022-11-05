US announces over $500m in tanks, missiles for Ukraine

WASHINGTON – The Biden administration announced US$400 million (S$560 million) in new security assistance for Ukraine, including refurbished Soviet-era T-72 tanks, HAWK air defence missiles and more of the “Phoenix Ghost” drones that have been effective against Russian forces in the east.

The US and the Netherlands will split the cost of refurbishing 90 T-72 tanks, a job that will be done in the Czech Republic, Defence Department deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters.

She said some tanks will arrive before the end of the year.

While Ukraine has received tanks from Poland and the Czech Republic before, Friday’s announcement marks the first time the US has paid for them since the start of Russia’s invasion in February.

That suggests the Biden administration is again easing limits it has put on the supply of more powerful weapons, something President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly pressed for.

The aid falls under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, meaning the weapons will be made by defence contractors rather than coming from current US stocks.

Friday’s announcement brings the total amount of US security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the invasion to more than US$18 billion.

Ukraine will get 1,100 of the Phoneix Ghost drones and 40 armoured river boats. It will also get more of the MIM-23 HAWK missile, a surface-to-air system that Ukraine has been seeking as it has a longer range than the US provided Stingers, Ms Singh said.

Mr Zelensky has been clamouring for more heavy weapons and air-defence systems for Ukrainian forces.

In announcing the T-72 deal on Thursday, Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren said allies “continue to join hands to support Ukrainian forces in the fight against the Russian war of aggression.” BLOOMBERG