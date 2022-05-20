US aims to arm Ukraine with advanced anti-ship missiles to fight Russian blockade

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The White House is working to put advanced anti-ship missiles in the hands of Ukrainian fighters to help defeat Russia's naval blockade, officials said, amid concerns more powerful weapons that could sink Russian warships would intensify the conflict.

Ukraine has made no secret it wants more advanced US capabilities beyond its current inventory of artillery, Javelin and Stinger missiles, and other arms.

Kyiv's list, for example, includes missiles that could push the Russian navy away from its Black Sea ports, allowing the restart of shipments of grain and other agricultural products worldwide.

Current and former US officials and congressional sources have cited roadblocks to sending longer range, more powerful weapons to Ukraine that include lengthy training requirements, difficulties maintaining equipment, or concerns US weaponry could be captured by Russian forces, in addition to the fear of escalation.

But three US officials and two congressional sources said two types of powerful anti-ship missiles, the Harpoon made by Boeing and the Naval Strike Missile made by Kongsberg and Raytheon Technologies were in active consideration for either direct shipment to Ukraine, or through a transfer from a European ally that has the missiles.

In April, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to Portugal to provide the Ukrainian military with Harpoons, which have a range of up to almost 300km.

But there are several issues keeping Ukraine from receiving the missiles. For one, there is limited availability of platforms to launch Harpoons from shore - a technically challenging solution according to several officials - as it is mostly a sea-based missile.

Two US officials said the United States was working on potential solutions that included pulling a launcher off of a US ship.

About 20 Russian Navy vessels, including submarines, are in the Black Sea operational zone, the British defence ministry has said.

Bryan Clark, a naval expert at the Hudson Institute, said 12 to 24 anti-ship missiles like the Harpoon with ranges over 100km would be enough to threaten Russian ships and could convince Moscow to lift the blockade.

"If Putin persists, Ukraine could take out the largest Russian ships, since they have nowhere to hide in the Black Sea," Clark said.

Russia has already suffered losses at sea, notably the sinking of the cruiser Moskva, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet.

Who goes first?

A handful of countries would be willing to send Harpoons to Ukraine, the US officials and the congressional sources said.

But no one wants to be the first or only nation to do so, fearing reprisals from Russia if a ship is sunk with a Harpoon from their stockpile, the third US official said.