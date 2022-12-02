Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russian invasion

Ukranian soldier mourns next to the coffin of his comrade at a funeral ceremony in Kyiv on Nov 23, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
48 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

KYIV – As many as 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since Russia’s invasion in February, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

“We have official estimates from the general staff… and they range from 10,000 to 13,000 dead,” Mr Mykhailo Podolyak told Ukraine’s Channel 24 on Thursday.

Mr Zelensky would make the official data public “when the right moment comes”, he added.

In June, as Russian forces battled to take full control of the easternmost Lugansk region, Mr Zelensky said Ukraine was losing “60 to 100 soldiers per day, killed in action, and around 500 people wounded in action”.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu in September said 5,937 Russian troops had been killed in the nearly seven months of fighting to that point.

Both sides are suspected of minimising their losses to avoid damaging the morale of their troops.

Top US General Mark Milley in November said more than 100,000 Russian military personnel have been killed or wounded in Ukraine, with Kyiv’s forces likely suffering similar casualties.

Those figures, which could not be independently confirmed, are the most precise to date from the US government.

Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the worst fighting in Europe in decades. AFP

More On This Topic
Zelensky warns Russia against putting Ukraine soldiers on trial
More than 15,000 people missing in war in Ukraine, says official

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top