Unrest in France prompts postponement of King Charles III visit

PARIS – Violent pension reform protests in France led to the postponement on Friday of King Charles III’s trip to the country, highlighting the growing security and political problems faced by President Emmanuel Macron.

The French President condemned the latest burst of violence overnight, while a human rights watchdog criticised the “excessive use of force” by the police during recent demonstrations.

King Charles’ first foreign trip as monarch had been intended to highlight warming Franco-British relations.

Instead, it has underlined the severity of demonstrations engulfing Britain’s neighbour just 10 months into Mr Macron’s second term.

Uproar over legislation to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 was inflamed when Mr Macron exercised a controversial executive power to push the plan through Parliament without a vote last week.

With fresh strikes expected next Tuesday on what would have been the second day of the King’s tour, Mr Macron asked for the postponement of the royal visit, said a British government spokesman.

Mr Macron’s office said the decision was made “to welcome His Majesty King Charles III in conditions which reflect our friendly relations”.

The police arrested more than 450 people on Thursday, according to Interior Ministry figures.

In addition, 441 members of the security forces were injured on the most violent day of protests since the start of the year.

More than 900 fires were lit around Paris, with anarchist groups blamed for setting uncollected rubbish ablaze and smashing shop windows, leading to frequent clashes with the riot police.

But rights groups, magistrates and left-wing politicians have also denounced alleged police brutality in recent days.

The Council of Europe – the continent’s leading human rights watchdog – warned that sporadic acts of violence “cannot justify excessive use of force by agents of the state” or “deprive peaceful protesters of their right to freedom of assembly”.

More than a million people marched in France on Thursday, according to official estimates, as the protest movement was reinvigorated by Mr Macron’s refusal to back down over the past week.