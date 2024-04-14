Unpopular Sunak in 'doom loop' as UK PM stares at election defeat

LONDON - He has failed to meet key pledges, hit an opinion poll low, and even cramped the style of a popular Adidas shoe: Britain’s beleaguered Conservative leader Rishi Sunak appears destined to lose a looming general election.

Two tax cuts and a slightly improving economy have failed to boost Mr Sunak’s political fortunes, while criticism from ex-prime minister Boris Johnson and speculation over Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage’s intentions are adding to his woes.

Political scientist Rob Ford reckoned Mr Sunak has been left looking “hapless” in the face of seemingly unstoppable political momentum away from his ruling Tories.

“When the herd moves, it moves. There’s not much you can do,” he told AFP.

Mr Sunak, 43, has yet to announce the date of the election. He is expected to call it for October or November but is legally allowed to wait until January at the latest.

Surveys overwhelmingly show that Britons want an end to 14 years of Tory rule, and nothing that Mr Sunak has done since he became PM 18 months ago appears to be changing their minds.

A YouGov poll released this month found that the Conservatives would win just 155 seats in the UK parliament, down from the 365 that they won under Mr Johnson at the last election in December 2019.

Mr Keir Starmer’s opposition Labour Party would win 403 seats, the same survey found, leading to a whopping 154-seat majority.

“Right now, it’s very difficult to see how the Conservatives remain in government after the next election simply because of the scale of shift they need,” said Mr Keiran Pedley, director of politics at polling firm Ipsos.

‘Moving the dial’

Mr Sunak succeeded Ms Liz Truss in October 2022 after Tory MPs forced her out following a disastrous 49 days in office, during which her mini-budget spooked financial markets, sank the pound and sent mortgage payments skywards.

She had followed Mr Johnson, who himself had been defenestrated by colleagues following a series of scandals, including over illegal parties in Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdowns.