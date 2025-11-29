Straitstimes.com header logo

Unmanned vessel attacked Russian shadow-fleet tanker in Black Sea, Turkey says

ISTANBUL – Turkey said on Nov 29 that an unmanned vessel reportedly attacked a tanker in Russia’s shadow fleet off Turkey’s Black Sea coast, after the ship was initially struck late on Nov 28.

The Turkish transport ministry said in a statement that the Virat suffered minor damage after the attack but is in a stable condition and the crew is in good health.

“The Virat, reportedly attacked by unmanned vessels some 35 miles (56km) offshore in the Black Sea, was reportedly attacked again this morning by unmanned vessels. (Virat) sustained minor damage to its starboard side above the waterline,” the ministry said.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the reported attacks.

Separately, the Turkish authorities continue with extinguishing and cooling efforts on another Russian-bound tanker that caught fire after an explosion in the Black Sea, the ministry said.

The rescue teams have evacuated 25 crew members from the 274m-long Kairos following the fire, the ministry said.

On Nov 28, Turkey said Kairos was heading to Russia’s Novorossiysk port when it reported “an external impact” causing a fire 28 nautical miles off the Turkish shore.

Both Kairos and Virat are on a list of ships subject to sanctions imposed against Russia following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to LSEG data. REUTERS

