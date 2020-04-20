Two women watching global concert One World Together At Home in Zagreb, Croatia, on Saturday. Artists such as Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Beyonce and Oprah Winfrey headlined the special broadcast of music, comedy and personal stories celebrating those around the world on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. The two-hour event, broadcast across multiple television channels in the United States and worldwide, featured a who's who of pop culture in the biggest celebrity gathering so far to highlight the effects of the virus.
Coronavirus pandemic
United as one voice for Covid-19 front-line workers
