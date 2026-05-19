Under Trump pressure, EU eyes deal to end trade stand-off

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European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic at a briefing on April 24.

– The EU hopes to strike a deal on May 19 towards implementing its nearly year-old trade pact with the United States – with an increasingly impatient Donald Trump threatening steep new tariffs unless it is done by July 4.

The 27-nation bloc struck an accord with Washington in July 2025 setting levies on most European goods at 15 per cent, but to the US President’s frustration, a final version of the text still needs nailing down on the EU side.

“A deal is a deal,” the US mission to the EU posted on X on May 18 , saying the bloc “must live up” to the agreement sealed in Turnberry, Scotland, between Mr Trump and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Negotiators from the EU’s Parliament and capitals will meet at night on May 19 in Strasbourg to push for a compromise that would allow the bloc to meet Mr Trump’s deadline and hopefully turn the page on more than a year of transatlantic trade battles.

Short of that, Mr Trump has warned the EU should expect “much higher” tariffs – and has already vowed to raise duties on European cars and lorries from 15 to 25 per cent.

The tariff blitz unleashed by Mr Trump before the Turnberry accord, including hefty levies on steel, aluminium and car parts, jolted the bloc into cultivating trade ties around the world.

But the EU cannot afford to neglect the €1.6 trillion (S$2.38 trillion) relationship with the US, its largest trade partner.

Cyprus, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, said its goal “remains, the swift implementation of the EU-US joint statement”.

To reach a compromise with member states, Parliament is under pressure to renege on several amendments it added to the text in March which the Americans consider unacceptable.

The head of Parliament’s trade committee Bernd Lange struck an optimistic note, saying the sides had “already made a lot of progress”.

“I hope we can reach a compromise, including new propositions,” he said.

But first, he needs to hammer out a common stance between the Parliament’s different factions, which looked set to keep haggling until the last moment.

‘Sunrise’ to ‘sunset’

The EU Parliament’s conditional green light came after months of delay caused by Mr Trump’s designs on Greenland and a US Supreme Court ruling striking down many of the President’s levies.

The assembly’s largest force, the conservative European People’s Party (EPP) to which Ms von der Leyen belongs, is now pushing hard to implement an accord it says is vital to ending a period of damaging uncertainty for EU businesses.

EPP lawmaker Zeljana Zovko told AFP she was “confident that we will get it done”.

The EPP has firm support from the hard-right ECR party, whose shadow rapporteur on the file Kris Van Dijck also said he was “cautiously optimistic”.

But several political groups had yet to make their position public as at the evening of May 18 , and it remained unclear how far the majority would compromise to get a deal.

Lawmaker Kathleen Van Brempt of the Socialists and Democrats, Parliament’s second-biggest group, said they would “engage constructively” but fight for safeguards “to guarantee stability, predictability and protection for European businesses and workers”.

One bone of contention is a suspension clause toughened by Parliament that would scrap favourable tariff conditions for US exporters, should the US later breach the terms of the deal.

Another concerns so-called “sunrise” and “sunset” clauses under which the EU side of the accord would kick in once the US makes fully good on its pledges, and would expire unless renewed in 2028.

Green lawmaker Anna Cavazzini said “the odds are good” but warned member states would need to “budge” on Parliament’s main priorities.

“These past weeks have shown time and again that Mr Trump is not to be trusted, so the EU needs stronger tools at hand,” she said. AFP