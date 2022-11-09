Under-fire UK minister Williamson resigns

Gavin Williamson walks along Whitehall in London, on Nov 7, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
13 min ago

LONDON - British minister Gavin Williamson resigned on Tuesday from Rishi Sunak’s government to “comply fully” with an investigation into whether he had bullied colleagues while in previous roles.

Sunak has come under fire for the choice of some of his ministers after he was elected as Britain’s third prime minister in two months, vowing to restore integrity and professionalism to the heart of government.

He appointed Williamson, who had previously been fired as defence minister and education minister by Sunak’s predecessors, to a ministerial role in the cabinet office just two weeks ago.

However the Sunday Times and other newspapers have since reported that Williamson had treated government officials aggressively and sent expletive-laden messages to colleagues.

Williamson said in a letter to Sunak on Tuesday that he was complying with a complaints process and that while he refuted the characterisation of the messages he recognised that they were becoming a distraction for the government.

“I have therefore decided to step back from government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is underway and clear my name of any wrongdoing,” he said in the letter, which he published on Twitter.

“It is with real sadness that I tender my resignation.” REUTERS

More On This Topic
UK's Sunak stands by minister accused of sending bullying texts
Sunak expected to keep Hunt as he readies new Cabinet

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top