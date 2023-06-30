Under-fire UK minister quits and slams Sunak

LONDON - A British minister resigned on Friday, a day after he was named in a report by MPs who condemned a campaign of abuse directed by supporters of former prime minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Zac Goldsmith, who was appointed to the House of Lords in 2019 by Mr Johnson, said he was quitting as international environment minister and assailed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a scathing resignation letter.

Britain had become a leader under Mr Johnson on climate change, environmental protections and animal welfare, Mr Goldsmith wrote.

“But I have been horrified as, bit by bit, we have abandoned these commitments – domestically and on the world stage,” he said, accusing Mr Sunak of “apathy”.

Mr Goldsmith noted that Mr Sunak chose to attend media baron Rupert Murdoch’s annual summer party instead of an environmental summit in Paris last week.

But the timing of the resignation – hours before Mr Sunak was due to hold a news conference – raised eyebrows.

It came after the House of Commons privileges committee on Thursday identified Mr Goldsmith as one of eight die-hard Johnson supporters in Parliament who had tried to undermine their “Partygate” investigation.

Mr Sunak confirmed that he had ordered Mr Goldsmith to apologise, as his comments attacking the committee were “incompatible” with his ministerial role.

“He’s obviously chosen to take a different course,” the prime minister said at the news conference.

Mr Sunak added he was “proud” of the government’s record on climate change and protecting the natural environment, saying “the UK has played a leadership role globally, and we will continue to do so”.

The committee found two weeks ago that Mr Johnson repeatedly misled Parliament in denying that lockdown-breaching parties had taken place in 10 Downing Street.

On June 9, Mr Goldsmith had retweeted a post calling the inquiry a “witch hunt” and “kangaroo court”.