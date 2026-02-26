UN World Food Programme chief Cindy McCain to step down for health reasons

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Cindy McCain, executive director of the World Food Programme, speaks during a launch of a report \"The State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World\", at a special G20 event in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 24, 2024. REUTERS/Tita Barros/File Photo

ROME, Feb 26 - Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Cindy McCain plans to step down from the role in three months to focus on her health, she said on Thursday.

The 71-year-old widow of the late U.S. Republican Senator John McCain suffered a mild stroke in October 2025 and returned to the WFP's Rome headquarters in early January to resume her duties, the agency said.

"I had truly hoped I could finish out my term, but my health has not recovered to a level that allows me to fully serve the enormous demands of this job," McCain said.

"This is one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make."

McCain assumed the role of WFP Executive Director on April 5, 2023, after serving as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations agencies for food and agriculture.

Founded in 1961, the WFP is the world's largest humanitarian organisation. REUTERS