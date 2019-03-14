UN to seek multi-billion dollar aid pledges for Syria

BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - The United Nations (UN) will seek billions of dollars in additional aid for Syria on Thursday (March 14), seeking to overcome fatigue among donors after eight years of civil war and divisions over how to deal with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

With 11.7 million people needing emergency aid in Syria, many of those children, the United Nations is seeking US$3.3 billion (S$4.47 billion) for victims there and US$5.5 billion for refugees in the region, a similar call to 2018.

"We don't want the people of Syria to be forgotten at a time when the international community seems to care a little bit less," said Federica Mogherini, foreign policy chief for the European Union, the world's biggest aid donor, which is hosting the conference with the United Nations. "It's not over yet."

Syria has also become the world's largest refugee crisis, the UN says, with more than 5.6 million Syrians fleeing to Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Egypt.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, who recently visited Syria, said around 70 per cent of Syrian refugees live a "razor-edge" existence in poverty.

Despite funding by the EU, Norway and some Gulf countries, last year 65 per cent of the US$3.4 billion sought for people inside Syria came through. A demand for US$5.6 billion for the region's refugee was 62 per cent funded, the UN said.

Donors must contend with US President Donald Trump's demand that allies carry more of the burden. His government last year failed to submit a pledge, although US funding commitments eventually came in, EU diplomats said.

US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey, who is expected at the Brussels conference, said in a statement that he would "reaffirm US support for humanitarian assistance to all Syrians".

DILEMMA

The conference also underscores Europe's dilemma in its efforts to isolate Mr Assad as the US pulls back its troops and the Syrian leader emerges victorious from the conflict, backed by Russia and Iran, diplomats say.

The EU has repeatedly made longer-term reconstruction support conditional on a UN-led peace process to end a war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people.

But with the UN process stuck, Russia's 2015 military intervention proving decisive for Mr Assad, and Arab neighbours considering re-establishing diplomatic ties, European governments are divided over whether to rebuild.

"The US is pulling out and the Russians don't have the money. That's the context," a second EU official said.

Germany, France and the Netherlands are forthright in defending a policy of withholding reconstruction money until a transition away from Mr Assad is under way.

EU governments in January extended sanctions to prominent businessmen and their entities accused of developing luxury estate development and other projects for the Syrian government.

The EU has imposed an oil embargo on Syria as well as export restrictions, a freeze on central bank assets and hit 270 people and 72 entities with asset freezes and travel bans.

But Italy, Austria and Hungary, all fierce critics of European immigration policy and closer to Moscow, favour talking to Syrian authorities to allow millions of refugees to go home.

The European Commission has begun to put some money aside to help returning refugees, while the EU's foreign service is using satellite images to study potential areas of reconstruction, diplomats say.