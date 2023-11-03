UN sounds warning on climate change health threat

GENEVA – Climate change poses a health threat through increasing weather disasters and extreme heat, the United Nations said on Thursday, calling for better warning systems that could be woven into public health policy.

“Climate change threatens to reverse decades of progress towards better health and well-being, particularly in the most vulnerable communities,” the UN World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said.

The WMO said climate information was not sufficiently integrated into health service planning.

“Scientific know-how and resources can help redress the balance, but are not sufficiently accessible or utilised,” it said.

The WMO’s annual State of Climate Services report said tailored climate information was needed to support the health sector to tackle more extreme weather and poor air quality, shifting infectious disease patterns as well as food and water insecurity.

The report comes weeks ahead of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, which will be held from Nov 30 to Dec 12.

Extreme heat

The WMO said abnormally high heat causes the greatest mortality of all extreme weather, but health decision-makers in only half of the countries affected can access warning services.

Between 2000 and 2019, the estimated deaths due to heat were approximately 489,000 per year, it said, adding that “the impacts are underestimated as heat-related mortality could be 30 times higher than what is currently recorded”.

WMO chief Petteri Taalas struck a more sombre note.

“Practically the whole planet has experienced heatwaves this year,” he said.

“The onset of El Nino in 2023 will greatly increase the likelihood of breaking temperature records further, triggering more extreme heat in many parts of the world and in the ocean.”

Professor Taalas said closer collaboration would boost the impact of climate science and health services so the health sector gets support “at a time when unprecedented changes to our climate are having an increasing impact”.

Less than a quarter of health ministries have a health surveillance system, which uses weather information to monitor climate-sensitive health risks.

Countries with limited early warning coverage have disaster mortality which is eight times higher than countries with substantial to comprehensive coverage, according to the WMO report.

And the number of medium- or large-scale disaster events “is projected to reach 560 a year – or 1.5 each day – by 2030”, the agency said.