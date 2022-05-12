UN sets up inquiry into Russia's alleged rights abuses in Ukraine

A special session of the UN Human Rights Council on Ukraine is under way in Geneva, on May 12, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
7 min ago

GENEVA (REUTERS) - The UN Human Rights Council on Thursday (May 12) passed a resolution by a strong majority, setting up an investigation into allegations of rights abuses by Russian troops in parts of Ukraine formerly under their control.

The Geneva-based Council passed the resolution through a vote, with 33 members voting in favour and 2 against including China and Eritrea.

There were 12 abstentions.

Russia was recently suspended from the 47-member Council.

However, it could still have joined the session as an observer but chose not to do so in protest at the resolution which it said amounted to political score-settling.

More On This Topic
Amnesty says evidence shows Russian troops committed war crimes near Kyiv
Harnessing tech in fight to prove war crimes in Ukraine conflict

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top