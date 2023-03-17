UN says talks to renew Black Sea grain deal are ongoing

GENEVA - The United Nations Office in Geneva said on Friday that discussions on the renewal of a deal allowing the safe export of grain from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports were ongoing.

The Black Sea grain initiative was brokered between Russia and Ukraine by the United Nations and Turkey last July.

It is aimed at preventing a global food crisis by allowing Ukrainian grain blockaded by Russia’s invasion to be safely exported from three Ukrainian ports.

The pact expires on Saturday.

The Kremlin on Friday said Russia was extending the deal for 60 days, echoing previous statements by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The deal is automatically extended every 120 days if none of the parties registers an objection.

Both Ukraine and Turkey have said the deal must be rolled over in full under the existing terms, including the 120-day duration.

But on a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov answered a question about Moscow’s position by saying merely: “Russia is renewing the deal for 60 days.”

Ms Alessandra Vellucci, director of the UN Information Service, said “the agreement foresees the renewal of 120 days”.

“There are discussions ongoing, and we’re not going to speculate on what is going to happen. This is for the discussions’ outcome.” REUTERS