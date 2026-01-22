UN says 35 million Nigerians risk hunger after global funding collapse

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Yaanama Abba, a 45-year-old mother of six children, receives pinto beans distributed by WFP in Mafa LGA, Borno State, Nigeria, July 16, 2025. Damilola Onafuwa, WFP Nigeria Communications Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

ABUJA, Jan 22 - Nearly 35 million Nigerians are at risk of hunger this year, including 3 million children facing severe malnutrition, the United Nations said on Thursday, following the collapse of global aid budgets.

Speaking at the launch of the 2026 humanitarian plan in Abuja, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Mohamed Malick Fall said the long-dominant, foreign-led aid model in Nigeria is no longer sustainable and that Nigeria's needs have grown.

Conditions in the conflict-hit northeast are dire, Fall said, with civilians in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states facing rising violence. A surge in suicide bombings and widespread attacks killed more than 4,000 people in the first eight months of 2025, matching the toll for all of 2023, he said.

The UN can only aim to deliver $516 million to provide lifesaving aid to 2.5 million people this year, down from 3.6 million in 2025, which in turn was about half the previous year's level.

"These are not statistics. These numbers represent lives, futures and Nigerians," Fall said.

He also said the UN had no choice but to focus on "the most lifesaving" interventions given the drop in available funding.

Shortfalls last year led the World Food Programme to also warn that millions could go hungry in Nigeria as its resources ran out in December and it was forced to cut support for more than 300,000 children.

Fall said Nigeria was showing growing national ownership of the crisis response in recent months through measures such as local funding for lean-season food support and early-warning action on flooding. REUTERS