UN rights chief warns of war crimes in Ukraine conflict

GENEVA (AFP) - Russia's widespread and indiscriminate attacks in Ukraine are of "immense concern", the United Nations (UN) rights chief said Wednesday (March 30), warning that they could amount to "war crimes".

Speaking before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Dr Michelle Bachelet said that the entire population of Ukraine had been "enduring a living nightmare" since Russia launched its full-scale invasion five weeks ago.

Presenting her latest report on the rights situation in the now war-ravaged country, Dr Bachelet voiced particular concern over the "persistent use of explosive weapons with wide area effects in populated areas".

Dr Bachelet said missiles, heavy artillery shells and rockets and airstrikes were causing "massive destruction and damage to civilian objects".

In addition, she said her office had received "credible allegations that Russian armed forces have used cluster munitions in populated areas at least 24 times".

The office was likewise probing allegations that Ukrainian forces had also used such weapons, she said.

"Homes and administrative buildings, hospitals and schools, water stations and electricity systems have not been spared," Dr Bachelet said.

The UN rights office had verified 77 incidents in which medical facilities were damaged, including 50 hospitals, with 10 of the facilities completely destroyed, she said, stressing that the actual numbers are "likely to be considerably higher".

"Indiscriminate attacks are prohibited under international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes," Dr Bachelet warned.

"The massive destruction of civilian objects and the high number of civilian casualties strongly indicate that the fundamental principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution have not been sufficiently adhered to."

Ukrainian ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko meanwhile thanked Dr Bachelet for describing "in appalling details the horrors of Russia's assault on Ukraine and the war crimes committed".

She hit out at Moscow's "vicious methods" and warned that Moscow's "flagrant violation of the UN Charter and fundamental principles of international law" would "have long-lasting implications for the future of the world order and humanity".