UN rights chief condemns Nicaragua move to end elections

FILE PHOTO: Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega looks on as he attends a meeting of leaders of the member states of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America and the Treaty of Commerce and Promotion (ALBA-TCP), in Caracas, Venezuela December 14, 2024. REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/File Photo

GENEVA, July 22 - The United Nations human rights chief on Wednesday condemned what he described as a further deterioration of civil and political rights in Nicaragua, warning that proposed measures to bar political opponents from elections would deepen an already severe crackdown on dissent.

On Sunday Nicaragua's long-serving president Daniel Ortega said the Central American country would cease to hold elections, eliminating the possibility of an electoral challenge when his term ends next year and further entrenching the rule he shares with his wife.

"People of all political viewpoints must be allowed to vote and run for office, in line with the State's international human rights obligations," U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement, adding that power was increasingly being concentrated under the co-presidency.

The government had also earlier this month revoked the credentials of a number of lawyers which they said had no any legal basis or official explanation, Turk said.

Civic space in Nicaragua was now "nearly closed", Turk said, adding that independent expression of thought or opinion was being systematically suppressed. He urged authorities to release at least 46 individuals who remain arbitrarily detained for political reasons. REUTERS