UN refugee agency says 144 dead or missing off Mauritania

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GENEVA, July 21 - The U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday that 144 people have been reported dead or missing off the coast of Mauritania in an effort to reach Europe.

The toll comes after three rescue operations in Mauritania between July 14-18, the U.N. agency said, calling for more access to education and labour opportunities to create alternatives to dangerous sea crossings.

A total of 143 people died on board a single vessel which left from Bufaloto, Gambia, and was rescued on July 18 after 25 days stranded at sea.

It was carrying bodies and 38 survivors, according to UNHCR which was present at disembarkation in Nouadhibou, Mauritania to provide support.

"Among the survivors of all that ship were two children who have lost all their family members during the journey and they are recovering in hospital," spokesperson Matt Saltmarsh told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

He did not immediately have details on whether they drowned or died from hunger, thirst or some other cause.

The victims were from sub-Saharan African countries, he said, without giving details.

Another person was dead on arrival on another vessel that disembarked in Mauritania on July 14, UNHCR said.

Overall, three rescue operations were conducted between July 14-18 in Mauritania and 387 people survived, the U.N. agency added.

So far in 2026, 17 disembarkations have been recorded in Nouadhibou and Nouakchott, Mauritania, with 2,147 individuals rescued in total.

Arrivals of migrants and refugees to Europe by sea on the major routes are down by more than a third this year, with just over 40,000 arrivals compared with 65,407 in the first half of 2025, U.N data showed.

But the number of deaths and disappearances remain at "alarming levels", UNHCR said. REUTERS