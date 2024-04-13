UN migration chief urges more aid to Ukraine after five-day visit

GENEVA - The UN’s migration chief urged countries on April 12 to boost humanitarian support for Ukraine, amid worrying signs of donor fatigue, as she wrapped up her first visit to the war-torn country since taking office.

More than two years into Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour, the humanitarian needs are “huge”, Ms Amy Pope told AFP.

Over 14 million Ukrainians, or around 40 per cent of the population, need aid, including nearly four million who have been displaced within the country.

Around six million others have fled Ukraine and are refugees elsewhere.

“Ordinary Ukrainians are doing a lot. People are bonding together,” Ms Pope said, in a telephone interview, as she completed a five-day visit.

But she said she had acutely felt the anxiety in the country over signs that international solidarity is waning.

The United Nations overall says it needs US$4.2 billion (S$5.6 billion) in 2024 to provide humanitarian aid in Ukraine and to refugees who have fled, but fears a likely shortfall as the Gaza war dominates global attention.

“Everybody is worried about the humanitarian community walking away,” Ms Pope said.

“There is a lot of anxiety about dwindling aid.”

And she acknowledged that they were right to worry.

“The message from donors is to prepare for cuts,” she said.