UN maps out decarbonisation of polluting construction sector

PARIS - The construction sector – the most polluting and difficult to decarbonise – must build less, use more sustainable materials and clean up conventional ones to slash its emissions, the United Nations said on Tuesday.

The industry is responsible for 37 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions and growing urbanisation is spurring the construction of new buildings made from carbon-heavy materials, especially concrete and steel.

Mushrooming urban environments – which add new buildings in an area equivalent in size to Paris every five days – damage life-sustaining ecosystems and pose serious challenges to fighting climate change.

A report published by the UN Environment Programme (Unep) and Yale Centre for Ecosystems and Architecture on Tuesday called on the sector to prioritise a “circular” approach that avoids waste.

Net-zero by 2050 in construction is achievable if “governments put in place the right policy, incentives and regulation to bring a shift the industry action”, said Dr Sheila Aggarwal-Khan, director of Unep’s industry and economy division.

Building less and repurposing existing structures generates 50-75 per cent fewer emissions than new constructions, the report said.

Switching to renewable bio-based materials such as timber and biomass could see emissions savings of up to 40 per cent by 2050 in some regions, it added.

Conventional materials that cannot be replaced – concrete, steel, aluminium, glass and bricks – must find ways to decarbonise further, said the report.

Electrifying production, scaling up innovative technologies, and using more recycled materials would accelerate efforts to clean up these especially carbon-intensive materials.

Concrete, aluminium and steel alone account for 23 per cent of overall global emissions.

The share of concrete in world construction should be cut by half between 2020 and 2060 for an effective decarbonisation of the sector, the report recommended.

Two-thirds should be “circular” – concrete that has been recycled, reused or created using low-carbon cement.

The remainder would be new, low-emissions cement.

Professor Anna Dyson, a lead author of the report and a professor at the Yale Schools of Architecture in the United States, said the sector needed a “revolution”, including a “dramatic reduction” in new concrete production.

“But it’s going to be gradual,” she told AFP.

Steel and concrete “often give only the illusion of durability, usually ending up in landfills and contributing to the growing climate crisis”, said Dr Aggarwal-Khan.