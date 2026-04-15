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UN experts condemn Israeli strikes on Lebanon, UN rights body says

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Dust rises following the demolition of buildings by Israeli forces, according to UNIFIL, in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, April 3, 2026. Kandice Ardiel (UN)/Handout via REUTERS

Dust rises following the demolition of buildings by Israeli forces, according to UNIFIL, in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, April 3, 2026. Kandice Ardiel (UN)/Handout via REUTERS

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April 15 - United Nations experts on Wednesday condemned Israel's bombing in Lebanon earlier this month as "illegal aggression and indiscriminate bombing campaign", the United Nations Human Rights Council said.

"This is not self-defence. It is a blatant violation of the UN Charter, a deliberate destruction of prospects for peace, and an affront to multilateralism and the UN-based international order," the experts were quoted as saying in a statement.

Israel carried out its heaviest strikes on Lebanon since the conflict with Hezbollah broke out last month, killing more than 250 people on April 8, as the Iran-aligned group resumed rocket attacks on northern Israel after a brief pause under a two-week U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Lebanon was not part of the ceasefire. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.