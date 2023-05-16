UN efforts to save Black Sea grain deal to continue in coming days

UNITED NATIONS - The UN aid chief said on Monday efforts will continue in the coming days to extend a deal allowing the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain.

Russia has threatened to quit the pact on Thursday over obstacles to its grain and fertiliser exports.

The final two ships are due to leave Ukrainian ports on Tuesday under the Black Sea deal, said a UN spokesman.

“Continuation of the Black Sea Initiative is critically important,” Mr Martin Griffiths told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine. “We will continue to call on all to meet their responsibilities as the world watches us very closely.”

The UN and Turkey brokered the Black Sea agreement in July last year.

It aimed to help tackle a global food crisis that has been aggravated by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, one of the world’s leading grain exporters.

At the same time, the UN agreed to help Moscow facilitate its own agricultural shipments.

Mr Griffiths met in Istanbul last week with senior officials from Russia, Ukraine and Turkey but there was no Russian agreement to extend the Black Sea deal.

“These efforts will continue and focus in coming days,” Mr Griffiths said on Monday.

A Ukrainian foreign ministry official said on Monday that no additional talks were planned this week.

Russia has issued a list of demands regarding its own agricultural exports that it wants met before it agrees to an extension of the deal.

“It is disgusting that Russia still pretends to be on the losing side of the deal,” Ukraine’s UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya told the Security Council.

Ammonia

Russia’s demands include restarting a pipeline that delivers Russian ammonia to a Ukrainian Black Sea port, which the United Nations has been pushing for.

“The (Black Sea) Initiative refers to the export of ammonia, but this has not yet been realised,” Mr Griffiths said.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia accused Ukrainian officials at a Joint Coordincation Center (JCC) in Istanbul - which oversees implementation of the deal - of refusing to discuss restarting the ammonia pipeline.