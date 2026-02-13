UN defends expert on Palestinian rights after European criticism

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: The United Nations logo adorns a window at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 18, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

GENEVA, Feb 13 - A U.N. human rights spokesperson expressed concern on Friday about attacks on independent U.N. experts after several European governments criticised the organisation's special rapporteur for Palestine, Francesca Albanese, and called for her resignation.

This follows condemnation from Germany, France and Italy this week of Albanese's alleged criticism of Israel. Albanese, an Italian lawyer, denies making the remarks.

"We are very worried. We are concerned that U.N. officials, independent experts and judicial officials, are increasingly subjected to personal attacks, threats and misinformation that distracts from the serious human rights issues," U.N. human rights office spokesperson Marta Hurtado told a press briefing when asked about the criticism.

U.N. experts are commissioned by the Geneva-based Human Rights Council to monitor and document specific human rights crises but are independent of the organisation itself.

On Friday, the Czech Republic's Foreign Minister Petr Macinka quoted Albanese on X as having called Israel a "common enemy of humanity", and he also called for her resignation.

A transcript of Albanese's remarks made in Doha on February 7 seen by Reuters did not characterise Israel in this way, although she has consistently criticised the country in the past over the Gaza conflict.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Thursday that Albanese's position was "untenable", while French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot accused her of making "outrageous and reprehensible remarks" against Israel.

ALBANESE CRITICISES EUROPEANS OVER GAZA

Albanese said in overnight remarks on X: "Three European governments accuse me - based on statements I never made - with a virulence and conviction that they have NEVER used against those who have slaughtered 20,000+ children in 858 days."

She was citing figures from the Palestinian Health Ministry, which puts the total death toll from the Gaza war at more than 72,000.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration imposed sanctions on Albanese after she wrote letters to U.S. companies accusing them of contributing to gross human rights violations by Israel in Gaza and the West Bank.

Albanese, whose term expires in 2028, is due to speak at the Rights Council in Geneva next month on Palestinian rights.

There is no precedent for removing a special rapporteur during their term, although diplomats said that states on the 47-member council could in theory propose a motion to do so.

However, they said strong support for Palestinian rights within the body means that such a motion was unlikely to pass. REUTERS