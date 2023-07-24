UN climate expert panel to elect new chair this week

PARIS - The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), whose reports establish scientific consensus on climate change, meets this week in Nairobi to elect a new chair.

South Korean economist Hoesung Lee is stepping down after nearly eight years at the helm, and the UN body set up in 1988 could now elect its first female leader.

Two women are among four candidates for the post – Dr Thelma Krug of Brazil, an IPCC vice-chair and former researcher at her country’s national space institute, and Dr Debra Roberts of Brazil, a biogeographer specialising in urbanisation issues and currently co-chair of an IPCC working group investigating the effects of climate change on societies and ecosystems.

Paleoclimatologist Valerie Masson-Delmotte, who heads one of three IPCC working groups, said it was important to have female candidates on the slate – unlike in 2015 when all six hopefuls were men.

“It’s not because they are women but because they are people of high scientific prowess who understand well the contrasting political and social stakes in the world’s different countries,” she told AFP, adding all four hopefuls had the vision to spearhead renewal at a time of “many challenges”.

Almost one in three contributors to the IPCC are women.

The two other candidates are Belgian Jean-Pascal van Ypersele, a climatologist who previously ran for the post in 2015, and Briton Jim Skea, a professor of renewable energy at Imperial College in London.

Professor Skea is also co-chair of an IPCC working group looking at how to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Whoever lands the top job will lead and oversee hundreds of experts through to the end of a crucial decade, considered to be the last for humanity to act to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C, compared with pre-industrial levels.

Shock reports

Dr Masson-Delmotte stressed the importance of the role of chair in the functioning of the institution, which encompasses 195 countries.

“They oversee the plenary meetings where all the decisions are taken. They also play a supervisory role in drawing up summary reports” while acting as an interface with the diplomatic world.

The organisation’s mission statement is to prepare reports on “the state of scientific, technical and socio-economic knowledge on climate change, its impacts and future risks, and options for reducing the rate at which climate change is taking place”.

The IPCC in 2007 received the Nobel Peace Prize accolade jointly with former US vice-president Al Gore.