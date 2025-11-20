UN children’s agency to move most jobs from Geneva, New York to cheaper spots after aid cuts

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

GENEVA – The majority of staff jobs at the United Nations children’s agency in Geneva and New York will be relocated to cheaper locations, as the agency faces a 20 per cent funding reduction due to global cuts in foreign aid, UNICEF said late on Nov 19.

The United Nations Children’s Fund will relocate at least 70 per cent of its staff in the two cities to lower-cost duty stations to cut costs, it said in a statement.

Swiss newspaper Tribune de Geneve reported on Nov 19 that about 300 jobs could be relocated away from UNICEF’s regional office for Europe and Central Asia in Geneva.

UNICEF has described its plans to move jobs from New York – which remains its global headquarters – and Geneva to Rome, Budapest, Florence, Istanbul, Brussels and Valencia.

The agency and the Swiss Foreign Ministry would not confirm to Reuters how many jobs would be relocated and where they would go. The Swiss Foreign Ministry said about 100 jobs would stay in Geneva, which UNICEF said would be for global advocacy and coordination.

An Italian government source said jobs were being moved to Rome, but did not provide further details.

UN agencies face major cuts and a structural overhaul following a substantial reduction in foreign aid spending by the US and major European donors.

UNICEF projects a 20 per cent reduction in income over the next four years when compared to 2024 levels, prompting a 25 per cent cut in headquarters and regional budgets, and the relocation of staff to lower-cost locations.

In May, UNICEF said it would consolidate its regional offices for Europe and Central Asia and for the Middle East and North Africa into a single regional office based in Amman, Jordan.

UNICEF’s relocations are the latest in a series of cuts and restructurings to UN agencies based in Geneva. On Nov 18 , the World Health Organisation said its workforce would shrink by nearly a quarter – or more than 2,000 jobs – by the middle of 2026.

The International Labour Organisation is considering abolishing up to 295 posts and relocating dozens of staff to cities like Turin as it faces “critical” cash-flow problems. REUTERS