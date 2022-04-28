UN chief Guterres in Ukraine after EU-Russia gas row

KYIV (AFP) - The head of the UN arrived in Ukraine on Thursday (April 28), calling war "an absurdity", after Brussels warned Russia it will not bend to "blackmail" over its support for Kyiv over the Kremlin's decision to cut gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called war "an absurdity in (the) 21st century" as he visited Borodianka outside Kyiv, the scene of alleged civilian killings by Russian forces.

Guterres also visited Bucha, the site of further alleged Russian war crimes.

He urged Russia to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) on investigations into possible war crimes carried out during its invasion of Ukraine.

“I fully support the ICC and I appeal to the Russian Federation to accept, to cooperate with the ICC. But when we talk about war crimes, we cannot forget that the worst of crimes is war itself,” the UN’s chief said during the visit to Bucha.

Guterres will later meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on the visit, which follows talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

The Russian president has said that if Western forces, which are supplying increasingly heavy weaponry to Kyiv, intervene in Ukraine, they will face a "lightning-fast" military response.

"We have all the tools for this, that no one else can boast of having," the Russian leader told lawmakers, implicitly referring to Moscow's ballistic missiles and nuclear arsenal.

"We won't boast about it: we'll use them, if needed," he said.

The dire threats came as Moscow claimed to have carried out a missile strike in southern Ukraine to destroy a "large batch" of Western-supplied weapons.

As the war, which has already claimed thousands of lives, entered its third month, Kyiv conceded that Russian forces had made gains in the east.

Russia's military offensive saw it capture a string of villages in the Donbas region, now the focus of its invasion.

And in its economic standoff with the West, Moscow cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, two EU and Nato members backing Ukraine in the conflict.

However, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said Poland and Bulgaria are now receiving gas from their EU neighbours.