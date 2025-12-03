UN chief Guterres: end to war in Ukraine should abide by international law

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NEW YORK, Dec 3 - An end to Russia's war in Ukraine should abide by international law, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"I believe we are still far from a solution," Guterres said at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, triggering the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the depths of the Cold War. The United States is trying to broker an end to the conflict.

Guterres also said the United States has been instrumental in removing obstacles to the delivery of aid in the Gaza Strip. He said there were strong reasons to believe war crimes had been committed in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas.

On U.S. strikes on vessels near Venezuela, Guterres said they were not compatible with international law.

