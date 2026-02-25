UN chief calls Ukraine war 'a stain on our collective conscience'

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON, Feb 24 - Four years after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the war there remained "as a stain on our collective conscience" and reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire.

In remarks for a session of the United Nations Security Council to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion, Guterres commended the efforts of the United States and others to end the war, but said concrete measures were needed to de-escalate and create space for diplomacy.

Referring to Russia's invasion, Guterres said: "We have witnessed the cascading consequences of this blatant violation of international law."

He said more than 15,000 civilians had been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war and over 41,000 hurt. Among those killed or hurt were 3,200 children.

Guterres' remarks were read on his behalf by Rosemary DiCarlo, the U.N. under-secretary-general for peacebuilding.

Guterres warned that the fighting posed direct risks to the safe and secure operation of Ukraine's nuclear sites, and added: "This unconscionable game of nuclear roulette must cease immediately."

He urged U.N. member states to fully fund humanitarian assistance and said that any settlement to the war must uphold the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

"Enough with the death. Enough with the destruction. Enough with the broken lives and shattered futures," he added.

"It is time for an immediate, full and unconditional ceasefire – the first step toward a just peace that saves lives and ends the endless suffering." REUTERS