UN assembly approves four-year extension in mandate of rights chief

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FILE PHOTO: United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk holds a news conference on the conclusions of his visit to Mexico where he met with human rights organizations, relatives of missing persons, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, and other government officials, focusing on the country's human rights landscape and its missing persons crisis, in Mexico City, Mexico April 22, 2026. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha/File Photo

July 24 - The U.N. General Assembly on Friday voted overwhelmingly to extend the term of U.N. Human Rights chief Volker Turk for four more years, despite opposition from Russia and Israel and a U.S. threat to reassess its funding.

Turk, an outspoken critic of Russia's war in Ukraine and Israel's conduct in Gaza who has also called for investigations into deaths in U.S. immigration custody, had drawn strong opposition from all three countries over his willingness to challenge major powers.

A large majority in the 193-member General Assembly earlier voted against a Russian counter-proposal to extend Turk's term by just over two months to the end of 2026.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who has worked closely with Turk in the past and steps down in December, proposed the second four-year term for Turk when his existing term expires in October.

The assembly backed Guterres' proposal with 144 states in favor, 10 votes against and 13 abstentions.

The United States had called for a postponement of the vote until next week for consultations and warned against approving Guterres' proposal.

"A vote for Volker Turk's reappointment proves right the U.N.'s fiercest critics that this body is dysfunctional," Jeff Bartos, U.S. Representative for U.N. Management and Reform, told the assembly before the vote.

"Make no mistake, if this assembly tolerates procedural overreach, backroom deals, and the misuse of U.N. posts, there will be consequences. The United States will immediately reassess our engagement, participation, and funding," he said.

The European Union gave its full backing to the four-year extension along with African and many Latin American states. China also voted in favor.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson earlier called the move to reappoint Turk a "process foul" and said it "is another example of the U.N.’s inherent corruption and incompetence by rushing this vote and preventing adequate debate and oversight by member countries." REUTERS