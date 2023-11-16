UN aid chief implores Israel to open Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza

GENEVA - U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths on Wednesday implored Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza via the Kerem Shalom crossing in Israel as part of a 10-point plan to respond to the population's needs.

"Kerem Shalom, please Israel, give us that for our crossing point," Griffiths told reporters in Geneva.

The Kerem Shalom crossing was used to carry more than 60% of the truckloads going into Gaza before this conflict, Griffiths said.

Aid currently being allowed into Gaza comes through the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border, which was designed for pedestrian crossings and not trucks.

Other components of the plan presented by Griffiths include facilitating aid agencies' efforts to bring in a continuous flow of aid convoys and allow them to set up relief distribution hubs for civilians.

Griffiths also stressed the need to expand the number of safe shelters for displaced people in schools and other public facilities across Gaza and ensure that they remain free of hostilities.

"These are the actions required to rein in the carnage," Griffiths said. "The plan is comprehensive, and we are determined to push for every step, but we need broad international support."

Separately, in a posting on X, formerly Twitter, Griffiths said he was "appalled" by reports of the Israeli raid on Gaza's Al Shifa hospital.

"The protection of newborns, patients, medical staff and all civilians must override all other concerns," Griffiths wrote. REUTERS