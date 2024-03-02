British PM Sunak warns ‘democracy a target’ in major extremism speech

LONDON - Following weeks of simmering tension in the UK over the Gaza conflict, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on March 1 said that the “time has come” to battle extremist forces as he warned “democracy itself is a target”.

In an unusual address from outside his Downing Street home, Mr Sunak said that “in recent weeks and months, we have seen a shocking increase in extremist disruption and criminality.”

Regular marches protesting Israel’s military response to Hamas’ Oct 7 attacks have seen dozens arrested for anti-Semitic chanting and banners, inviting support for a proscribed organisation and assaulting emergency workers.

Right wing counter-protesters were also arrested when they descended on London for Remembrance Day events in November.

“Islamist extremists and far-right groups are spreading a poison. That poison is extremism,” said Mr Sunak.