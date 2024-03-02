British PM Sunak warns ‘democracy a target’ in major extremism speech

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers an address from outside his Downing Street home in London. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
LONDON - Following weeks of simmering tension in the UK over the Gaza conflict, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on March 1 said that the “time has come” to battle extremist forces as he warned “democracy itself is a target”.

In an unusual address from outside his Downing Street home, Mr Sunak said that “in recent weeks and months, we have seen a shocking increase in extremist disruption and criminality.”

Regular marches protesting Israel’s military response to Hamas’ Oct 7 attacks have seen dozens arrested for anti-Semitic chanting and banners, inviting support for a proscribed organisation and assaulting emergency workers.

Right wing counter-protesters were also arrested when they descended on London for Remembrance Day events in November.

“Islamist extremists and far-right groups are spreading a poison. That poison is extremism,” said Mr Sunak.

Matters came to a head last week when the Speaker of the House of Commons said he bucked procedure during a debate due to concerns about the safety of MPs.

Mr Sunak said that the protests, a regular occurence on Saturdays in the capital, “had descended into intimidation, threats and planned acts of violence.”

“Now, our democracy itself is a target. Council meetings and local events have been stormed.

“MPs do not feel safe in their home. Long-standing parliamentary conventions have been upended because of safety concerns,” he added.

The prime minister said that “police have a tough job in policing the protests” but that “we must draw a line.”

“I say this to the police, we will back up when you take action,” he added.

Mr Sunak’s speech came as left-wing firebrand George Galloway was elected to the UK parliament after tapping into anger over the Israel-Hamas war in a chaotic by-election marred by allegations of anti-Semitism.

Promotional signs for Workers Party candidate George Galloway are pictured in Rochdale, northern England. PHOTO: AFP
Mr Sunak said it was “beyond alarming” that voters had elected a candidate “who dismisses the horror of what happened on Oct 7, and who glorifies Hezbollah.”

The government will soon unveil a “new, robust framework” to tackle extremism, which will include backing for the counter-radicalisation Prevent programme and a demand for universities to stop extremist activity on campus, he explained.

“It is not enough to live side-by-side, we must live together, united by shared values and a shared commitment to this country,” said Mr Sunak.

“The time has now come for us all to stand together to combat the forces of division,” he added. AFP

