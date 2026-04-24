UK’s Starmer worried by foreign-backed proxy attacks in Britain

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LONDON, April 23 - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Thursday he was "increasingly concerned" about a growing use of proxies by foreign states to carry out attacks in Britain, pledging to bring forward new legislation following recent attacks.

London has seen a string of attacks - mostly arson - on Jewish-linked sites in recent weeks. Some of these are being investigated by counter-terrorism officers, although police say they are not currently being treated as terrorist incidents.

British authorities have increasingly pointed to hostile state activity as part of the backdrop to recent incidents, warning that foreign governments may seek to operate through criminal networks or proxies to maintain deniability.

"I'm increasingly concerned that a number of countries are using proxies for attacks in this country," he said, speaking after meeting members of the Jewish community at Kenton United Synagogue, which was the target of an arson attack last Sunday.

The fire caused minor smoke damage to an internal room and there were no injuries. A 17-year-old British boy pleaded guilty on Tuesday to arson not endangering life in connection with the incident.

"We have to deal with malign state actors," Starmer said, adding that it would require legislation by the government.

"I want this country to be a place where everybody feels safe and secure. This is not just a battle for the Jewish community," Starmer said. "It is our battle. The Britain that I want is a Britain where people can practice their religion, their faith, in safety and security." REUTERS