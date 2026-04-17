Straitstimes.com header logo

UK’s Starmer says more than a dozen countries ready to join Hormuz defensive mission

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From left) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arriving for a press conference following an international summit on efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz on April 17

(From left) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arriving for a press conference following an international summit on efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz on April 17

PHOTO: AFP

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

Google Preferred Source badge

PARIS - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on April 17 that more than a dozen countries were ready to contribute assets to a defensive mission aimed at restoring the freedom of navigation of the Strait of Hormuz.

France and Britain chaired a meeting in Paris of 49 countries to discuss preparations for a possible multinational defensive mission to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz once conditions allow.

“We will take this forward with a military plan conference in London next week where we will announce more detail on the composition of the mission, and over a dozen countries have already offered to contribute assets,” Mr Starmer told reporters alongside the leaders of France, Germany and Italy.

“Reopening the strait is a global necessity and a global responsibility,” he said. REUTERS

More on this topic
Iran says Hormuz Strait open after Lebanon deal, Trump expects Iran deal ‘soon’
Trump says Iran war should end ‘soon’, both sides may meet at weekend
See more on

Britain

Keir Starmer

France

Germany

Italy

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.