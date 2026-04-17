UK’s Starmer says more than a dozen countries ready to join Hormuz defensive mission

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(From left) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arriving for a press conference following an international summit on efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz on April 17

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PARIS - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on April 17 that more than a dozen countries were ready to contribute assets to a defensive mission aimed at restoring the freedom of navigation of the Strait of Hormuz.

France and Britain chaired a meeting in Paris of 49 countries to discuss preparations for a possible multinational defensive mission to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz once conditions allow.

“We will take this forward with a military plan conference in London next week where we will announce more detail on the composition of the mission, and over a dozen countries have already offered to contribute assets,” Mr Starmer told reporters alongside the leaders of France, Germany and Italy.

“Reopening the strait is a global necessity and a global responsibility,” he said. REUTERS