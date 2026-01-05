British PM Starmer says it is for the US to justify actions in Venezuela

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Jan 5 it was up to the United States to justify its actions in Venezuela after capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro , describing the situation as “not straightforward”.

“What we need in Venezuela is a peaceful transition to democracy. That was our position before this weekend. It remains our position,” Mr Starmer told reporters.

“International law is the framework, is the anchor or the benchmark, against which we judge the actions of all other governments. And it is, of course, for the US to justify the action that it has taken. It is not straightforward. It is complicated, and even today, there are further developments.”

The United States captured Mr Maduro in a raid early on Jan 3 and took him to New York to face drug trafficking charges .

A spokesperson for Mr Starmer said the US raid was not comparable with Russia’s full invasion of Ukraine.

Britain has repeatedly called Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine illegal, and imposed what it said was the largest set of sanctions against Russia.

“I think comparisons between the developments over the weekend, and the unprovoked, full-scale invasion of a sovereign democratic state does not bear comparison,” Mr Starmer’s spokesperson told reporters.

“We have always been clear... that Maduro’s rule in Venezuela is fraudulent.” REUTERS