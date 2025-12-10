UK's Starmer says Europe is 'strong' and united behind Ukraine
LONDON, Dec 10 - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that Europe was "strong" and "united" behind Ukraine after the United States published its national security strategy and President Donald Trump said it was a "decaying" continent.
The strategy, published last week, warned that Europe faced "civilizational erasure" and must change course. In an interview with Politico on Tuesday, Trump called Europe's political leaders "weak."
Responding to questions by a British lawmaker in parliament about the U.S.' national security strategy, Starmer said Europe was strong.
"What I see is a strong Europe, united behind Ukraine and united behind our long standing values of freedom and democracy, and I will always stand up those freedoms," he said. REUTERS