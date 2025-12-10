Straitstimes.com header logo

UK's Starmer says Europe is 'strong' and united behind Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, December 10, 2025. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON, Dec 10 - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Wednesday that ‍Europe ​was "strong" and "united" behind ‍Ukraine after the United States published its ​national ​security strategy and President Donald Trump said it was a "decaying" continent.

The ‍strategy, published last week, warned that ​Europe faced "civilizational erasure" ⁠and must change course. In an interview with Politico on Tuesday, Trump called Europe's ​political leaders "weak."

Responding to questions by a British lawmaker ‌in parliament ​about the U.S.' national security strategy, Starmer said Europe was strong.

"What I see is a strong Europe, united behind Ukraine and united behind our ‍long standing values of freedom ​and democracy, and I will always stand ​up those freedoms," he ‌said. REUTERS

