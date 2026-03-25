UK's Starmer, Saudi crown prince discussed ongoing Middle East conflict, Downing Street says

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Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer holds a meeting with representatives of the Jewish community after four ambulances belonging to Hatzola, a Jewish community organisation, were set on fire in North London in an incident that the police say is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime, at Downing Street, London, Britain, March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

March 24 - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the ongoing conflict in the Middle East with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday evening, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Starmer reiterated support for Saudi Arabia during the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, and updated the Saudi crown prince on the deployment of further UK defensive military equipment, the spokesperson said.

"Iran's ongoing attacks, including on critical national infrastructure, were appalling," Starmer said.

"Following the UK-led joint statement last week, the UK was now working with partners on what a viable plan could look like to ensure the flow of goods through the key maritime route," Downing Street said, quoting Starmer. REUTERS