UK's Starmer, Saudi crown prince discussed ongoing Middle East conflict, Downing Street says
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March 24 - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed the ongoing conflict in the Middle East with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday evening, a Downing Street spokesperson said.
Starmer reiterated support for Saudi Arabia during the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, and updated the Saudi crown prince on the deployment of further UK defensive military equipment, the spokesperson said.
"Iran's ongoing attacks, including on critical national infrastructure, were appalling," Starmer said.
"Following the UK-led joint statement last week, the UK was now working with partners on what a viable plan could look like to ensure the flow of goods through the key maritime route," Downing Street said, quoting Starmer. REUTERS