UK’s Starmer expresses regret over Mandelson, says ex-ambassador ‘lied repeatedly’

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) speaking in Britain's House of Commons on Feb 4.

LONDON - Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed regret in Parliament on Feb 4 for appointing Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to Washington, saying the Labour veteran had created a “litany of deceit” about his ties to US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Starmer gave way to a demand by the opposition Conservative Party that the government publish information on how Mr Mandelson was appointed.

But he sought to narrow the scope of documents to be released, saying he would not publish any that could be prejudicial to national security or international relations.

Mr Mandelson, a government minister when Mr Starmer’s Labour Party was last in power more than 15 years ago, quit the House of Lords on Feb 3 over links to Epstein, and is now under police investigation for alleged misconduct in office.

Files released by the US Justice Department last week include emails suggesting Mr Mandelson had leaked government documents to Epstein, and that Epstein had recorded payments to Mr Mandelson or his then-partner, now husband.

Mr Mandelson has said he does not recall having received payments. He has not commented publicly on the allegations he leaked documents, and did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Mr Starmer defended his own response, saying he had moved quickly to strip all titles and roles from a man he accused of “betraying” Britain.

But Mr Starmer’s explanation of how Mr Mandelson was appointed did little to quieten opposition voices, who said the ambassador’s selection in late 2024 put a question mark over the judgment of Mr Starmer and his closest adviser, Mr Morgan McSweeney.

‘Shocking and appalling’

“I am as angry as anyone about what Mandelson has been up to. The disclosures that have been made this week of him passing sensitive information at the height of the response to the 2008 financial crash is utterly shocking and appalling,” Mr Starmer told a rowdy session of Parliament.

“He has betrayed our country, he’s lied repeatedly, he’s responsible for a litany of deceit. But this moment demands not just anger but action and that’s why we’ve moved quickly,” he said after telling lawmakers he had agreed with King Charles to remove Mandelson from the sovereign’s formal body of advisers.

Parliament was due to vote later on Feb 4 on the release of documents related to Mr Mandelson’s appointment.

Mr Starmer appointed Mr Mandelson in late 2024, arguing that Mr Mandelson’s past work in the governments of Mr Tony Blair and Mr Gordon Brown and as the EU’s trade commissioner made him an ideal person to navigate relations with Washington under President Donald Trump.

Mr Starmer sacked Mr Mandelson in September after seven months in the job, when documents emerged showing Mr Mandelson had remained close to Epstein after the financier was found guilty in 2008 of child sex crimes.

Emails released last week appeared to indicate that in 2009 Mr Mandelson sent Epstein a memo written for Mr Brown about possible UK asset sales and tax changes, and in 2010 gave Epstein advance notice of a €500 billion (S$750 billion) bailout by the European Union.

British Ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson was sacked in September by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. PHOTO: REUTERS

On Feb 3, Mr Starmer’s government passed a dossier about Mr Mandelson to police, who launched an investigation into Mr Mandelson over alleged misconduct in public office.

“The Metropolitan Police have been in touch with my office this morning to raise issues about anything that would prejudice their investigations,” Mr Starmer told Parliament. “We are in discussion with them about that.” REUTERS