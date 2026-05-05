UK's Starmer calls in leaders to tackle antisemitism after attacks

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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gives a media statement at Downing Street on the government’s response to a stabbing in which two Jewish men were wounded, which police said was a terrorism‑related attack, after a man was arrested in connection with the incident on Wednesday, in London, Britain, April 30, 2026. REUTERS/Jack Taylor

LONDON, May 4 - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will convene leaders from across society on Tuesday to tackle antisemitism in the wake of the stabbing of two Jewish men and a string of other assaults, his office said.

The attacks have left communities fearing for their safety and piled pressure on the governing Labour Party, particularly ahead of local elections on May 7. The leader of the opposition Conservative Party has called antisemitism a "national emergency".

The government has since raised the national terrorism threat level to "severe" and announced an additional 25 million pounds ($33.80 million) in funding to bolster protection of the country's estimated 290,000-strong Jewish community.

Starmer, whose wife is Jewish, said in a statement on Monday that last week's stabbings were part of a pattern of rising antisemitism that has left the country's Jewish communities feeling frightened and angry.

"Make no mistake, this crisis – it is a crisis for all of us. It is a test of our values ... it is not enough to simply say we stand with Jewish communities. We must show it," he added.

LEADERS FROM BUSINESS, CIVIL SOCIETY, HIGHER EDUCATION

Tuesday's meeting will bring together representatives from business, civil society, health, culture, higher education and policing to take part in discussions with members of the Jewish community, hosted by ministers.

The government, which has also promised legislation to deal with state-sponsored threats, said the event forms part of its efforts to accelerate work to confront militancy, protect the Jewish community and strengthen cohesion.

The Global Terrorism Index, issued by the Institute for Economics & Peace, has said that while deaths from terrorism fell worldwide in 2025, terrorism-related fatalities in Western countries surged by 280% compared to 2024, largely driven by antisemitism, Islamophobia and political terrorism.

In Britain, government data published last year showed sharp rises in hate crimes against both Jewish and Muslim communities in the months following the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war. REUTERS