British PM Starmer calls for stronger ‘hard power’ and European defence ties

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also hinted at further alignment with the European Union’s single market.

- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stressed the need to bolster Britain’s “hard power” and military readiness, calling at the Munich security forum for stronger defence integration within the continent to cut NATO’s overreliance on the US.

He also hinted at further alignment with the European Union’s single market – which allows goods, services, capital and people to move freely across member states – and deeper economic integration, six years after Britain exited the EU.

“We are not at a crossroads today. The road ahead is straight and it is clear we must build our hard power, because that is the currency of the age,” Mr Starmer said on Feb 14.

“We must be able to deter aggression, and yes, if necessary, we must be ready to fight.”

His remarks come against the backdrop of strains in the NATO alliance due to US President Donald Trump’s stated desire to acquire Greenland from Denmark – a NATO member – and repeated calls for Europe to spend more on defence.

Mr Starmer said the US is an indispensable ally that has made an unparalleled contribution to Europe’s security, but a more European NATO would help reduce the continent’s overdependence on Washington.

“I'm talking about a vision of European security and greater European autonomy that does not herald US withdrawal, but answers the call for more burden-sharing in full, and remakes the ties that have served us so well.”

He emphasised that the new normal was for Europe to take primary responsibility for its own defence, as outlined in the Trump administration's national security strategy, urging “a step change” in collaboration.

Mr Starmer called as well for a new approach to defence procurement to avoid unnecessary duplication in Europe’s defence industrial base, warning that the current fragmentation had left the continent a “sleeping giant”.

Britain, he added, will deploy its carrier strike group to the North Atlantic and the Arctic in 2025, operating alongside US, Canadian and other NATO allies in a show of Euro-Atlantic security commitment.

Further alignment with EU single market

The Labour Party leader has sought to reset ties with the EU since coming to office in 2024, following years of Conservative governments whose Brexit negotiations sometimes strained relations with Brussels.

He has also taken a leading role in coordinating European support for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

“The United Kingdom is ready. We see the imperative. We see the urgency. We want to work together to lead a generational shift in defence industrial cooperation. Now this includes looking again at closer economic alignment,” Mr Starmer said.

“Deeper economic integration is in all of our interests. So we must look at where we could move closer to the single market in other sectors as well, where that would work for both sides.”

While talks for Britain to join the EU’s SAFE defence fund broke down in 2025, Mr Starmer has said that he is open to joining a new version of SAFE.

Mr Starmer declared that “we are not the Britain of the Brexit years any more”, to applause from the room, before adding that to turn inward would surrender control of Britain's security.

“There is no British security without Europe, and no European security without Britain,” he said. REUTERS