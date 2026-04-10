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UK’s Starmer and Trump discussed military options for Strait of Hormuz

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U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer shake hands as they hold a press conference at Chequers at the conclusion of a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, Britain. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (right) spoke to US President Donald Trump on April 9.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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LONDON - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on April 10 that he discussed military capabilities and the logistics of moving vessels though the Strait of Hormuz when he spoke to US President Donald Trump a day earlier.

“We’ve been pulling together a coalition of countries ... working on a political, diplomatic plan, but also looking at military capabilities and ... the logistics of actually moving vessels through the Strait,” Mr Starmer said during his visit to the Gulf.

“That was the focus of the discussion last night - reflection on what I’ve been discussing here, but also that focus on a practical plan in relation to navigation through the Strait.”

He did not provide further details.

Asked if he raised US threats of withdrawing from NATO with Mr Trump, Mr Starmer did not answer directly but said the alliance was in both the US and Europe’s interests.

“NATO is a defensive alliance which, for decades, has kept us much safer than we would otherwise have been,” he said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.