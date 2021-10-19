UK's PM Boris Johnson predicts difficult winter as Covid-19 deaths rise

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson predicted a difficult winter due to coronavirus and other pressures on the National Health Service, as his government acknowledged worsening data in its pandemic response.

"We're starting to see indications that hospitalisations and death rates are increasing," Mr Johnson's official spokesman Max Blain said to reporters on Tuesday (Oct 19). "Clearly we are keeping a very close eye on rising case rates."

Weekly deaths from coronavirus have topped 800 for each of the past six weeks in Britain, higher than in other major western European nations, according to Bloomberg's coronavirus tracker.

To date, the UK has recorded almost 140,000 Covid-related fatalities.

However, despite warning of tough times ahead, Mr Johnson said current measures are keeping the virus under control, according to a readout of his cabinet meeting with ministers issued by 10 Downing Street.

Mr Johnson has previously said he would consider bringing back measures such as compulsory face masks and advice to work from home if pressure on the NHS became unsustainable.

The UK has seen a recent surge in Covid-19 cases, reporting its highest daily jump since mid-July on Sunday.

It is facing calls for urgent research into a mutation of the Delta variant, that's known as Delta Plus and is present in Britain.

Hospitalisations are currently at about 20 per cent of the levels seen during the previous peak in the UK and deaths about 10 per cent, which Mr Blain attributed to the effects of the vaccine roll-out.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Tuesday that the government would shortly set out a detailed program for how it will deal with winter pressures on the NHS.

"Usually winters are tough for the NHS, but I think this winter will be particularly tough," Mr Javid said in the House of Commons.