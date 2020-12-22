Covid-19

UK's neighbours close borders

Travellers queue to board trains to Paris in London on Dec 20, 2020.
Travellers queue to board trains to Paris in London on Dec 20, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A slew of countries closed their borders to Britain yesterday over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, heightening global panic, causing travel chaos and raising the prospect of food shortages in Britain days before the Brexit cliff edge. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said yesterday that Britain is working closely with other countries to minimise transport disruption.

