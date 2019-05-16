UK’s May 'sure' lawmakers will want to deliver Brexit in June vote

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was confident lawmakers would want to deliver Brexit when legislation to secure Britain’s departure from the European Union comes before Parliament next month.

“I’m sure that when MPs come to look at that and they come to vote for that, they will recognise that we have a duty in Parliament to deliver on the result of the referendum and deliver Brexit,” she told reporters in Paris, where she had been meeting other leaders to discuss online extremism.

Mrs May declined to answer directly when asked if she would resign if lawmakers fail to support the Bill.