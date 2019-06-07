UK's Theresa May formally confirms resignation as Conservative leader

LONDON (REUTERS) - British Prime Minister Theresa May formally notified her Conservative Party on Friday (June 7) that she had resigned as party leader, opening the way for a succession contest that will determine the country's next prime minister.

Mrs May will remain prime minister and acting party leader until Conservative Party lawmakers and members select a new leader after a process that is expected to last several weeks.

Nominations for the Conservative leadership close at 1600 GMT on Monday.

