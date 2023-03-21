UK's largest police force needs 'complete overhaul': Report

LONDON – Britain’s largest police force is guilty of “deep-seated homophobia” and predatory behaviour, with officers from minorities suffering widespread bullying, a scathing independent report said Tuesday.

The report, written by government official Louise Casey, was commissioned in the wake of the 2021 murder of London woman Sarah Everard by former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens.

Ms Casey found a culture of homophobia within the London force, while female officers and staff “routinely face sexism and misogyny”.

The Met had “not protected its female employees or members of the public from police perpetrators of domestic abuse, nor those who abuse their position for sexual purposes,” she said.

“Time and time again, those complaining are not believed or supported. They are treated badly, or face counterclaims from those they have accused,” said the report.

It said an “absence of vigilance” meant that “predatory and unacceptable behaviour has been allowed to flourish.”

Racism also exists within the force, with discrimination “often ignored” and complaints “likely to be turned against Black, Asian and ethnic minority officers,” the report said.

Since the killing of Ms Everard, other shocking cases involving London police officers have come to light.

David Carrick was jailed for life last month for dozens of rapes and sexual assaults stretching back to 2002. Carrick and Couzens served at one point in the same armed unit protecting MPs and foreign diplomats.

Met police chief Mark Rowley – who was appointed after Ms Cressida Dick was forced out last April following a series of scandals – told the media he was “under no illusions about the significance of this moment.”

“We have let people down,” he said. “The appalling examples of discrimination and letting down of communities and victims... are unacceptable. I’m deeply sorry for that.”

“Damning”

The report concluded there are “systemic and fundamental problems” in the force, with “inadequate management” the main cause.

It made 16 recommendations that it said would constitute a “complete overhaul” of the Met.

Failure to reform could mean the famous force being broken up, warned Ms Casey.

Mr Rowley said the report made “upsetting reading” and promised to do “everything as everything that’s humanly possible to implement the recommendations.”