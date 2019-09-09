UK's Johnson to meet Irish leader as Brexit crisis simmers

LONDON (AP) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to meet Irish leader Leo Varadkar in search of a compromise on the simmering Brexit crisis.

The two are to meet in Dublin on Monday (Sept 9) morning for the first time since Mr Johnson took power in July.

Mr Varadkar has said he does not expect a breakthrough in the impasse over how the Irish border will be handled once Britain leaves the European Union.

Mr Johnson plans to press a rebellious Parliament later on Monday to back his plan for an early election, but opposition parties have said they will vote the measure down.

A new Bill that seeks to force Mr Johnson to seek a Brexit delay before the Oct 31 deadline is set to become law on Monday.

Mr Johnson has said he will not seek a delay.